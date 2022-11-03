Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €25.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($25.00) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($46.10) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €23.29 ($23.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.31. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($60.16) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($80.00).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

