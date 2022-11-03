Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €34.00 by Warburg Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($34.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.30) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday.

FRE stock opened at €23.29 ($23.29) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($60.16) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($80.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.31.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

