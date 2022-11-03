BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 321.69% from the stock’s current price.

BP.B has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.09) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.13) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.67) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 166 ($1.92) on Tuesday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 162 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 193 ($2.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The stock has a market cap of £33.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.19.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

