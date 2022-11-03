BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 550 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.46) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($5.90) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.13) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.09) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 166 ($1.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £33.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.19. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 193 ($2.23).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

