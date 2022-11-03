AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £130 ($150.31) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($144.53) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($138.74) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.74) to £118 ($136.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £110 ($127.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £110.14 ($127.34).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £105.20 ($121.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.54) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($133.43). The company has a market cap of £163.01 billion and a PE ratio of -178.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £101.87 and its 200 day moving average price is £104.58.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

