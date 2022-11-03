BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 510 by UBS Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 510 ($5.90) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 207.23% from the company’s previous close.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.46) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.13) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($5.78) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 166 ($1.92) on Tuesday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193 ($2.23). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.19. The company has a market capitalization of £33.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

