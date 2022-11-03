Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €109.00 to €105.00. The company traded as low as $40.71 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 104172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Heineken from €125.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($120.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Heineken from €116.00 ($116.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Heineken from €79.00 ($79.00) to €77.00 ($77.00) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Heineken from €123.00 ($123.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Heineken from €106.00 ($106.00) to €86.00 ($86.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70.

Heineken Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.1973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

