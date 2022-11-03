Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $44.49 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 79848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Specifically, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Harley-Davidson news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.