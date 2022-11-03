ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ChampionX traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 98971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in ChampionX by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.52.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

