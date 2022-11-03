Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.59. 301,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,362,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,201. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Nikola Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 376.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 218.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 106.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

