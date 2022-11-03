Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Trading 11.8% Higher on Strong Earnings

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $37.95. 1,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 77,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 366.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

