Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Newell Brands traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 94198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

