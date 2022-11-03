Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $12.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.77. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Opera shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 99 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OPRA. Cowen boosted their target price on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Opera by 3,169.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Opera during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $537.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 29.29%.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

