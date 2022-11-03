Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 46,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,004,150 shares.The stock last traded at $14.22 and had previously closed at $15.45.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

