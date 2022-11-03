W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock to $660.00. The company traded as high as $592.45 and last traded at $585.39, with a volume of 524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $584.35.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $564.50.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.81 and its 200 day moving average is $508.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

