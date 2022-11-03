Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.80, but opened at $72.59. Hologic shares last traded at $71.88, with a volume of 21,375 shares.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

