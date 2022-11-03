Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.71, but opened at $24.93. Kennametal shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 16,249 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth $234,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth $738,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.