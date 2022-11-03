Shell (LON:SHEL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shell traded as high as GBX 2,470 ($28.56) and last traded at GBX 2,454.50 ($28.38), with a volume of 3653701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,404 ($27.80).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($33.53) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($38.15) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($37.00) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($23.64) to GBX 2,025 ($23.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($30.64) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,939.60 ($33.99).

The stock has a market cap of £173.88 billion and a PE ratio of 493.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,310.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

