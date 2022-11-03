Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $325.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biogen traded as high as $286.57 and last traded at $282.85, with a volume of 3379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.44.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.32.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,111,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,956,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

