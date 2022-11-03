Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,667.54 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 277 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 602 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £1,667.54 ($1,928.01).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 263 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £1,670.05 ($1,930.92).

On Wednesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 176 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 950 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £1,672 ($1,933.17).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 6.9 %

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 714 ($8.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £407.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2,231.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 736.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 902.20. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 468 ($5.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($17.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.81%.

(Get Rating)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.