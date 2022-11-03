Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,667.54 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 277 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 602 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £1,667.54 ($1,928.01).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 263 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £1,670.05 ($1,930.92).
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 176 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 950 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £1,672 ($1,933.17).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 6.9 %
LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 714 ($8.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £407.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2,231.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 736.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 902.20. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 468 ($5.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($17.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
