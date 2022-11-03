Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Graham Feltham Buys 23,386 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham acquired 23,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,911.06 ($5,678.18).
Altitude Group Stock Up 4.8 %
ALT opened at GBX 22 ($0.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £15.59 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. Altitude Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 36.40 ($0.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.40.
About Altitude Group
Featured Stories
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.