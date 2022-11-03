Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Graham Feltham Buys 23,386 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham acquired 23,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,911.06 ($5,678.18).

Altitude Group Stock Up 4.8 %

ALT opened at GBX 22 ($0.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £15.59 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. Altitude Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 36.40 ($0.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.40.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

