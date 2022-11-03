John Hornby Acquires 2,334 Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) insider John Hornby acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.18 ($2,077.90).

Luceco Stock Down 3.5 %

LON:LUCE opened at GBX 83.30 ($0.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.95 million and a P/E ratio of 640.77. Luceco plc has a 1-year low of GBX 63.47 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 407.55 ($4.71). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Luceco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

