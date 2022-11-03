Chris Keen Acquires 1,500 Shares of Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) Stock

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) insider Chris Keen acquired 1,500 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £435 ($502.95).

Chris Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Angling Direct alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Chris Keen acquired 7,775 shares of Angling Direct stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £2,643.50 ($3,056.42).

Angling Direct Price Performance

LON:ANG opened at GBX 29 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.30. The company has a market capitalization of £22.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.00. Angling Direct PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angling Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angling Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.