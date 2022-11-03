Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £6,031.65 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £6,031.65 ($6,973.81).
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 234.20 ($2.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.48. The stock has a market cap of £13.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 688.82.
Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 54.26%.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
