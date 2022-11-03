Insider Buying: FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP) Insider Buys £9,675 in Stock

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) insider Seamus Keating acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,290 ($14.92) per share, with a total value of £9,675 ($11,186.26).

FD Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 1,422 ($16.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. FD Technologies Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,202 ($13.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,620 ($30.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £398.40 million and a PE ratio of 4,296.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,448.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,870.29.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($18.50) to GBX 1,900 ($21.97) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.