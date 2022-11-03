Caroline Kemsley-Pein Buys 14,418 Shares of The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Stock

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein bought 14,418 shares of The Diverse Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £12,687.84 ($14,669.72).

The Diverse Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIVI opened at GBX 87.20 ($1.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £310.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.44. The Diverse Income Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.45). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.59.

Get The Diverse Income Trust alerts:

The Diverse Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The Diverse Income Trust’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

The Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

