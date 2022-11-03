South32 Limited (LON:S32) Insider Buys £22,620 in Stock

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) insider Xiaoling Liu bought 6,000 shares of South32 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £22,620 ($26,153.31).

South32 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of S32 opened at GBX 210 ($2.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.69. South32 Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 185.22 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.50 ($3.54). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.55. The firm has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 428.57.

South32 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About South32

Several research firms recently issued reports on S32. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.12) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

