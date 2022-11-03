Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £457,191 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) insider Yaniv Carmi sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.05), for a total value of £457,191 ($528,605.62).

Tremor International Stock Performance

TRMR opened at GBX 336.20 ($3.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £486.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 327.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 390.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Tremor International Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 824 ($9.53).

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

