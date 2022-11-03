XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider James E. Peters Sells 42,480 Shares

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) insider James E. Peters sold 42,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($20.60), for a total value of £756,993.60 ($875,238.29).

XP Power Stock Performance

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 1,830 ($21.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £361.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,605.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,735.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,511.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45. XP Power Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1,402 ($16.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,740 ($66.37).

Get XP Power alerts:

XP Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 21 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.46%.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.