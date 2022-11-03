David Poutney Purchases 261,965 Shares of Belluscura plc (LON:BELL) Stock

Belluscura plc (LON:BELL – Get Rating) insider David Poutney bought 261,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £117,884.25 ($136,298.13).

Belluscura Stock Down 4.0 %

LON BELL opened at GBX 60 ($0.69) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.81 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. Belluscura plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 152 ($1.76).

Get Belluscura alerts:

About Belluscura

(Get Rating)

See Also

Belluscura plc develops and commercialize oxygen related medical device products. The company offers X-PLO2R, a modular portable oxygen concentrator. Belluscura plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Belluscura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belluscura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.