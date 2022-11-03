Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Hardwoods Distribution’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.41 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HDI. Cormark reduced their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.10.

TSE:HDI opened at C$25.13 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$22.66 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.64. The stock has a market cap of C$586.94 million and a PE ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

