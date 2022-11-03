Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reduced by Analyst

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $236.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Novavax by 67.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 101.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Novavax by 39.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 197.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 23.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

