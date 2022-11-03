Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Revolve Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.10.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after buying an additional 974,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after buying an additional 811,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 771,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

