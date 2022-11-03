Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Dropbox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dropbox’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dropbox’s FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dropbox by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 208,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,826,867.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,387. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.