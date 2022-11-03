Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Decreased by Analyst

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $5.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.89. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $19.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.19 EPS.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.42 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$113.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.08.

TSE NTR opened at C$113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$116.18. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$82.48 and a 1 year high of C$147.93. The company has a market cap of C$61.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73.

In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total transaction of C$116,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

