Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Reduced by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.91.

Premium Brands Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PBH opened at C$79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$79.00 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Articles

