Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at C$53.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$107.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$46.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enbridge

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.82.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.