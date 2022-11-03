Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.
Enbridge Price Performance
ENB opened at C$53.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$107.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$46.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69.
Enbridge Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
See Also
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.