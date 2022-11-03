Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.65-$0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.65-0.70 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $640.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

