Magna International (MGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $574,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magna International Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

