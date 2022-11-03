Magna International (MGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Magna International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $574,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magna International (MGA)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.