Blue Owl Capital (OWL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.10 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OWL opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 254,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $2,989,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,680,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,114,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,955,200 shares of company stock valued at $24,567,099 over the last ninety days. 31.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 177.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 71,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,305,000 after buying an additional 1,052,924 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.