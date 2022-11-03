Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.00) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Trading Down 0.7 %

ETR:COK opened at €25.30 ($25.30) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €26.51 and its 200-day moving average is €32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cancom has a 52 week low of €23.04 ($23.04) and a 52 week high of €64.82 ($64.82). The firm has a market cap of $975.26 million and a P/E ratio of 22.16.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.