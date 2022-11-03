Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($85.00) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Siltronic Stock Performance

WAF opened at €63.25 ($63.25) on Monday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($53.00) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($153.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.64 and a 200 day moving average of €74.41.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

