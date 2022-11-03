Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €95.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €95.00 ($95.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($78.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €44.12 ($44.12) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.36 million and a P/E ratio of -10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.80. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €37.25 ($37.25) and a 1 year high of €165.70 ($165.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

