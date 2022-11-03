Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €2.00 ($2.00) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.20) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.20) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.50 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.10) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.80) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Aroundtown Price Performance

AT1 opened at €1.97 ($1.97) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a one year low of €1.73 ($1.73) and a one year high of €6.35 ($6.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.33.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

