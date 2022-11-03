Warburg Research Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €24.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($24.00) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

ETR:FME opened at €28.55 ($28.55) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €26.19 ($26.19) and a one year high of €63.60 ($63.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.85.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

