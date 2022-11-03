DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.40) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of DWS opened at €27.10 ($27.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($23.16) and a 52-week high of €39.48 ($39.48). The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is €26.20 and its 200-day moving average is €28.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

