Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) received a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.00) price target on Cancom in a report on Monday, August 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($41.00) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on Cancom in a report on Monday.

ETR COK opened at €25.30 ($25.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $975.26 million and a P/E ratio of 22.16. Cancom has a one year low of €23.04 ($23.04) and a one year high of €64.82 ($64.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.63.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

