Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) received a €99.00 ($99.00) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 124.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($146.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($78.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €44.12 ($44.12) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €37.25 ($37.25) and a one year high of €165.70 ($165.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $798.36 million and a PE ratio of -10.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €72.80.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

