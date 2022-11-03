MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €189.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €189.00 ($189.00) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($232.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($245.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($185.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($223.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €198.00 ($198.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €179.90 ($179.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €167.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €178.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €149.20 ($149.20) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($221.10).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

