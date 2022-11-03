Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) PT Set at C$1.10 by Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.10 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Parkit Enterprise Trading Down 1.1 %

CVE:PKT opened at C$0.94 on Tuesday. Parkit Enterprise has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.02. The company has a market cap of C$226.20 million and a PE ratio of -67.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27.

Insider Activity at Parkit Enterprise

About Parkit Enterprise

In related news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,368.10. Insiders have acquired 3,182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,996 over the last quarter.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

